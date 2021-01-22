Previous
Next
Get My Point by jayholm64
22 / 365

Get My Point

Detail of a Warhammer. No you are not seeing double. I put it on a mirror
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Jay Holm

ace
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise