24 / 365
In The Dark
An inexpensive antique store find that you will see again
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
Jay Holm
ace
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
24th January 2021 4:58pm
Tags
#candle
,
#antique
