57 / 365
The Spirit of Radio
My title is also one of my favorite tunes from the analog age. And I may have just dated myself...
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Jay Holm
ace
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bill
You didn't carry that on your shoulder did you. Brings back memories.
February 27th, 2021
Jay Holm
ace
@cwbill
The cool kids never did that. lol
February 27th, 2021
