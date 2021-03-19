Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
78 / 365
Controlled Burn
The nature park near my house did a controlled burn one day this week. It is done to prevent forest fires. It also helps keep the prairie healthy. Right now it looks devastated but in a few weeks it will be full of color.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jay Holm
ace
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
92
photos
24
followers
48
following
21% complete
View this month »
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
Latest from all albums
72
14
73
74
75
76
77
78
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
19th March 2021 4:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bill
ace
Would be cool to see a photo from this spot in a month or so.
March 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close