Previous
Next
Controlled Burn by jayholm64
78 / 365

Controlled Burn

The nature park near my house did a controlled burn one day this week. It is done to prevent forest fires. It also helps keep the prairie healthy. Right now it looks devastated but in a few weeks it will be full of color.
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Jay Holm

ace
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill ace
Would be cool to see a photo from this spot in a month or so.
March 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise