152 / 365
Bumble Bee
Working in the backyard tonight. Trying to catch a humming bird and got this instead. I will take what I can get.
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
Jay Holm
ace
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
Bill
ace
Nice focus on this bumble bee.
June 2nd, 2021
