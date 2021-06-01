Previous
Bumble Bee by jayholm64
152 / 365

Bumble Bee

Working in the backyard tonight. Trying to catch a humming bird and got this instead. I will take what I can get.
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Jay Holm

@jayholm64
Jay Holm
Bill ace
Nice focus on this bumble bee.
June 2nd, 2021  
