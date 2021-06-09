Sign up
In Living Color
I have not forgotten about the effects mode on my camera. This is selective color and I really like it. I am most excited about trying the food but I have a vision of a camp still life for that and camp is next month.
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
Jay Holm
ace
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
195
photos
26
followers
55
following
365
NIKON D7500
9th June 2021 3:40am
