Lilium bulbiferum by jayholm64
161 / 365

Lilium bulbiferum

Also known as a Fire Lily or Tiger Lily. Last year the bunny rabbits ate most of the plant. This year the plant is spreading. My wife's garden is full of beautiful plant and flowers right now.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Jay Holm

@jayholm64
Jane Pittenger ace
Beautiful glow
June 11th, 2021  
