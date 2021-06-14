Sign up
165 / 365
U of M Flint
Some of the coolest architecture in downtown Flint is on the University Of Michigan's campus. Now that school is out it it prime time for architecture shots.
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
Jay Holm
ace
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
Bill
ace
This is a really clean shot because of your timing when students were not in school.
June 15th, 2021
