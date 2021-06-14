Previous
U of M Flint by jayholm64
U of M Flint

Some of the coolest architecture in downtown Flint is on the University Of Michigan's campus. Now that school is out it it prime time for architecture shots.
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Jay Holm

@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
Bill ace
This is a really clean shot because of your timing when students were not in school.
June 15th, 2021  
