Factory One

Thought I would cover a little local history today. This unpretentious little building was the birthplace of the automobile here in the United States. At the turn of the 20th century William Durant and his partner Dallas Dort made two wheel carts and carriages at this site. The buggy business helped them finance the manufacturing of the Buick Motor Car in Flint, eventually leading to the birth of General Motors in 1908. General motors has meticulously renovated this site and in 2017 opened it to the public as a conference and event center. It also houses much of the history from the company. That history is on display for visitors.