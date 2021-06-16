Previous
Next
Mainstreet U.S.A. by jayholm64
167 / 365

Mainstreet U.S.A.

Welcome to the small town of Flushing, Michigan. There was a concert in the park tonight too. Taking picture while listening to some groovy tunes from the 60's and 70's makes it much more fun.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Jay Holm

ace
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
45% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise