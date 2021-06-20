Sign up
Snap Shot Of A Snap Shot
For Fathers Day my son got me film for his old One Step that we found while cleaning out the basement. It still works.
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
Jay Holm
ace
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
