Previous
Next
Snap Shot Of A Snap Shot by jayholm64
171 / 365

Snap Shot Of A Snap Shot

For Fathers Day my son got me film for his old One Step that we found while cleaning out the basement. It still works.
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Jay Holm

ace
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise