Historic Whaley House by jayholm64
Historic Whaley House

Robert J Whaley and his wife Mary McFarlan Whaley moved to the area in 1885. He was the President of Citizen Bank for more than forty years. His loan to the Flint Cart Company eventually led to the creation of General Motors in 1808.
Jay Holm

