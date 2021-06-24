Previous
Screwed by jayholm64
175 / 365

Screwed

Once I finally had a chance to go take a picture it started raining. It is not going to stop any time soon so I came up with this. Much more challenging than I thought it would be. You may see more of this in the future.
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Jay Holm

