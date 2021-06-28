Previous
Next
Lucky Day by jayholm64
179 / 365

Lucky Day

I finished mowing the lawn about 10 minutes before it rained. I took this shot between two ran showers. Must be living right.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Jay Holm

ace
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise