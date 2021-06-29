Previous
Race Day by jayholm64
Race Day

Extreme indoor kart racing with my Boy Scout Troop. I had a good time and finished 2nd in the first heat. We won't talk about the second heat though. Lap traffic killed me.
Jay Holm

@jayholm64
