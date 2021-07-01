Previous
Corunna Courthouse by jayholm64
182 / 365

Corunna Courthouse

Sticking with the black and white architecture for now. I love all the detail in this building! It was built in 1904 and is still in use.
1st July 2021

Jay Holm

