Swamp by jayholm64
184 / 365

Swamp

Took a short trip to the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge Scenic Drive. It is a seven mile drive with a few places to stop for bird watching. They also have hiking trails I have not been on yet.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Jay Holm

@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
Photo Details

