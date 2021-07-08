Previous
Light The Fuse by jayholm64
Light The Fuse

No I was not playing with fireworks in my studio. Why do you ask?
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Jay Holm

Photo Details

Bill ace
Very cool shot.
July 9th, 2021  
