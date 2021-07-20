Previous
Next
BB Lake by jayholm64
201 / 365

BB Lake

This is the lake at Camp Rotary in Clare, Michigan. I feel like it is very appropriately named. A lot of Cub Scouts have totally missed the target only to have the bb from their bb gun land in this lake.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Jay Holm

ace
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise