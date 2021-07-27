Previous
Flint by jayholm64
208 / 365

Flint

One of the newest landmarks in Flint, Michigan. This is the site of the former Genesee Towers. The building was imploded in 2013 and this was built in it's place. There is a great mix of old and new in downtown Flint.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Jay Holm

ace
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
56% complete

