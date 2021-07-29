Previous
Struggle by jayholm64
210 / 365

Struggle

I was really not feeling it today. The more I tried the worse my images got.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Jay Holm

Bill ace
I am also in one of those ruts. I have spent my time processing 5000 odd photos from my spring trip. I need to get energized ago. I feel your pain.
July 30th, 2021  
