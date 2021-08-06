Sign up
218 / 365
Pollinator
I caught this little dude hard at work at the nature park. This was suppose to be a safety shot but here it is. I plan to experiment with light painting tonight.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
Jay Holm
ace
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
