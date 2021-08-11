Sign up
223 / 365
Prarire
I usually shoot sharp, crisp, clean images. Doing just the opposite was one of my plans from the beginning of this project. I have found that it is not so easy.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
Jay Holm
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
271
photos
25
followers
54
following
11th August 2021 5:30am
