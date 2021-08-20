Previous
Back To The Bricks by jayholm64
232 / 365

Back To The Bricks

An annual event in historic downtown Flint, Michigan. A week long celebration of the automobile. Starting with a tour around the state and ending with a car show. Cruising happens all week too but it is crazy on Friday and Saturday nights.
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Jay Holm

