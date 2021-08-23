Previous
Down By the River by jayholm64
235 / 365

Down By the River

I always say I would rather be lucky than good. I was pointing my camera at the water looking at reflections and saw this bird out of the corner of my eye. Waited just a split second and captured this.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Jay Holm

@jayholm64
