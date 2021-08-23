Sign up
235 / 365
Down By the River
I always say I would rather be lucky than good. I was pointing my camera at the water looking at reflections and saw this bird out of the corner of my eye. Waited just a split second and captured this.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
Jay Holm
ace
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
23rd August 2021 8:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
