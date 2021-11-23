Sign up
327 / 365
End Of The Day
I got home from work just in time to catch this sunset before the sun sank below the tree line. This is the view across the street and between the houses. No time to go someplace and set up a perfect composition.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
1
0
Jay Holm
ace
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
23rd November 2021 7:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bill
ace
Nice silhouette and beautiful sky.
November 24th, 2021
