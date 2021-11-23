Previous
End Of The Day by jayholm64
End Of The Day

I got home from work just in time to catch this sunset before the sun sank below the tree line. This is the view across the street and between the houses. No time to go someplace and set up a perfect composition.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Jay Holm

Photo Details

Bill ace
Nice silhouette and beautiful sky.
November 24th, 2021  
