328 / 365
Psychedelic Man
Every tutorial that I read on photographing smoke said to use a fast zoom lens. Now I know why. I sorta like the effect though. I had to listen to my hippie tunes while I worked on these.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
Jay Holm
ace
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
24th November 2021 6:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bill
ace
Looks like lights during a concert.
November 25th, 2021
