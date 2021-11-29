Sign up
Beautiful Smile
A low-key portrait was one of the things I wanted to accomplish with this project that I had not done yet. When I had a volunteer tonight, I could not pass up the opportunity.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
Jay Holm
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
Bill
I like it. Nice.
November 30th, 2021
