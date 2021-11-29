Previous
Beautiful Smile by jayholm64
333 / 365

Beautiful Smile

A low-key portrait was one of the things I wanted to accomplish with this project that I had not done yet. When I had a volunteer tonight, I could not pass up the opportunity.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Jay Holm

Bill ace
I like it. Nice.
November 30th, 2021  
