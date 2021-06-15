Previous
Factory One by jayholm64
37 / 365

Factory One

15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Jay Holm

ace
@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
10% complete

Photo Details

Bill ace
I like the black and white.
June 16th, 2021  
