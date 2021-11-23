Previous
Face Away From The Sun by jayholm64
Face Away From The Sun

Any time I shoot a sunrise or sunset I always face away from the sun and look at what the light is hitting. Today it was the last few leaves on a bush.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Jay Holm

@jayholm64
It has been several years since I have been here but I am back. I have completed one Project 365 in the past and it...
Bill ace
Wonderful light and color.
November 24th, 2021  
