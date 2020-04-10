Previous
Colorado Sunset by jaywoods
10 / 365

Colorado Sunset

A perfect ending to another day.
10th April 2020

Jay

@jaywoods
It is my goal to have a couple of professionally framed photographs at the end of this project. Praise and positive critque welcome!
2% complete

