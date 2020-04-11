Previous
Angel by jaywoods
11 / 365

Angel

My Angel garden as seen through my blooming peach tree.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Jay

@jaywoods
It is my goal to have a couple of professionally framed photographs at the end of this project. Praise and positive critque welcome!
3% complete

