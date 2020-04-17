Previous
On the deck by jaywoods
17 / 365

On the deck

Still cold and snowy. The solar lights on because its so cloudy and the chairs wait for warmer days.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Jay

@jaywoods
It is my goal to have a couple of professionally framed photographs at the end of this project. Praise and positive critque welcome!
4% complete

Julian
That is really neat it being so dark like that and the light being on.
April 18th, 2020  
