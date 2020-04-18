Previous
Duckpond by jaywoods
18 / 365

Duckpond

Went for a walk in the park yesterday. None of the ducks were practicing social distancing.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Jay

@jaywoods
It is my goal to have a couple of professionally framed photographs at the end of this project. Praise and positive critque welcome!
4% complete

