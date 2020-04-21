Previous
The Colorado Belle by jaywoods
21 / 365

The Colorado Belle

Snapped this pic of a hotel I stayed in on my last getaway in Nevada. I love the contrast of the clouds and water.
21st April 2020

Jay

@jaywoods
It is my goal to have a couple of professionally framed photographs at the end of this project. Praise and positive critque welcome!


