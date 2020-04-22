Previous
Apple Tree by jaywoods
22 / 365

Apple Tree

I planted an apple tree today to celebrate Earth Day.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Jay

@jaywoods
It is my goal to have a couple of professionally framed photographs at the end of this project. Praise and positive critque welcome!
