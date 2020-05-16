Previous
Documenting History by jaywoods
45 / 365

Documenting History

Today there are lines everywhere, and X marks your spot.
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Jay

@jaywoods
It is my goal to have a couple of professionally framed photographs at the end of this project. Thanks in advance for your comments!
12% complete

