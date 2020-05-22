Previous
Labrynth by jaywoods
50 / 365

Labrynth

It was a great day to walk a labrynth.
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

It is my goal to have a couple of professionally framed photographs at the end of this project. Thanks in advance for your comments!
