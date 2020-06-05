Previous
Next
Strawberry Moon by jaywoods
61 / 365

Strawberry Moon

Its a full moon with a prenumbral lunar eclipse. It's very bright over my house.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Jay

@jaywoods
It is my goal to have a couple of professionally framed photographs at the end of this project. Thanks in advance for your comments!
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise