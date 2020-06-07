Previous
Green by jaywoods
63 / 365

Green

This was a nice day for a walk. Everything has finally greened up nicely.
7th June 2020

Jay

@jaywoods
It is my goal to have a couple of professionally framed photographs at the end of this project. Thanks in advance for your comments!


