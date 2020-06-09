Previous
Next
Zen by jaywoods
65 / 365

Zen

As people pass this part of the trail, they stop to stack rocks to add the the Zen effect of the area.
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Jay

@jaywoods
It is my goal to have a couple of professionally framed photographs at the end of this project. Thanks in advance for your comments!
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise