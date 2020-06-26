Previous
Coney Island by jaywoods
Coney Island

I went to Coney Island to enjoy a hotdog today. I chose an Elk dog. It was topped with corn salsa and poblano chilis. Good eats!
26th June 2020

Jay

@jaywoods
It is my goal to have a couple of professionally framed photographs at the end of this project. Thanks in advance for your comments!
