Please don't judge by jaywoods
87 / 365

Please don't judge

Myself, like the majority of Americans are caring and considerate and wearing our masks. It's a shame that a some can make us all look so bad.😕
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Jay

@jaywoods
It is my goal to have a couple of professionally framed photographs at the end of this project. Thanks in advance for your comments!
23% complete

