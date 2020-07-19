Previous
Sunset by jaywoods
90 / 365

Sunset

An unretouched photo of an amazing sunset outside my window.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Jay

@jaywoods
It is my goal to have a couple of professionally framed photographs at the end of this project. Thanks in advance for your comments!
24% complete

