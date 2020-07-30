Previous
Next
Dinosaur! by jaywoods
98 / 365

Dinosaur!

Snapped a pic of this rare find, as I thought they were extinct..
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Jay

@jaywoods
It is my goal to have a couple of professionally framed photographs at the end of this project. Thanks in advance for your comments!
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise