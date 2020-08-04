Previous
Next
Antique roller skates by jaywoods
101 / 365

Antique roller skates

Found these old pair of rollerskates online, just like I used to own. Anyone remember these?
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Jay

@jaywoods
It is my goal to have a couple of professionally framed photographs at the end of this project. Thanks in advance for your comments!
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jenn ace
I remember! How did we not all die in childhood?
Good looking shot.
August 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise