Invitation by jaywoods
117 / 365

Invitation

Empty chairs just waiting for friends to come sit down and enjoy the view.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Jay

@jaywoods
It is my goal to have a couple of professionally framed photographs at the end of this project. Thanks in advance for your comments!
bkb in the city
Great view
September 2nd, 2020  
