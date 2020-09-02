Previous
Bloody Mary by jaywoods
Bloody Mary

Thought I would try a bloody mary. There was an entire meal on top! It came with a side of hard cider to wash it down.
2nd September 2020

Jay

@jaywoods
It is my goal to have a couple of professionally framed photographs at the end of this project. Thanks in advance for your comments!
