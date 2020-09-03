Previous
Next
winery by jaywoods
119 / 365

winery

yay! the grapes are growing! Harvest is coming soon.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Jay

@jaywoods
It is my goal to have a couple of professionally framed photographs at the end of this project. Thanks in advance for your comments!
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sylvia du Toit
Fav
September 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise