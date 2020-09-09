Previous
Next
Everywhere snow! by jaywoods
120 / 365

Everywhere snow!

Its a bit early, but snow is everywhere around here. I got 6 inches last night.
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Jay

@jaywoods
It is my goal to have a couple of professionally framed photographs at the end of this project. Thanks in advance for your comments!
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
I will say this is early
September 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise